Wike: ‘Big Men’ Are Nigeria’s Problem

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike yesterday decried the lawless behaviours of some elite class, saying that they are the problem of Nigeria.

Wike who said this in Abuja at an event where President Bola Tinubu commissioned several roads, noted that these classes of Nigerians often regarded as “big men” want a good environment and services, but will never pay required taxes.

The roads that were commissioned by Tinubu who was represented by the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, included the new Collector Road CN2, popularly known as Zakari A. Kiari Street.

This road links Amadu Bello Way to Katampe district and other connecting roads. The minister accused them of playing politics with every government’s policies meant to guarantee good service delivery.

According to him, these people who also own property outside the country, would obey the laws of the land where the property is domiciled and pay all the taxes required, but back home here, would want to fight the authorities and still expect good service delivery.

He said: “I’m going to say the problem we are having is the big men. “The big men are those who make sure they don’t pay taxes. But these big men, before they leave London, they pay their property taxes. Before they leave America, they pay their rent. “They know the consequences. But here, they will not be chased.

They will not let out the noise. And then the next thing they will do is, Oh, give us time. But in London, they won’t say give us time. In America, they won’t say give us time. In that place, they will obey. Even in Pakistan, they have obeyed. But in Nigeria, we always have one excuse or the other.

