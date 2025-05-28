Wike Betrayed Party That Built His Political Career –Bode George

Share

Former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, has condemned the sealing of the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA). The FCTA shut down the building, known as ‘Wadata House’, over alleged failure to pay ground rent for almost three decades.

However, speaking on Channels Television programme, Politics Today yesterday, George described the action as “sacrilegious, unacceptable, and culturally inadmissible.”

He also accused FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike of betraying the party that built his political career, warning that the move was both disrespectful and politically reckless. “In regards to the locking up of our party secretariat, it is absolutely sacrilegious, unacceptable and culturally inadmissible,” he said. “The minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Wike—this is the party that brought you to life.”

He likened the situation to a man sealing off his own family house over an issue that could have been easily resolved. “It’s like going back to your village and your family house hasn’t paid some ground rent, and you, as the local government chairman, lock it up. How much are we owing? N7 million – which you could easily pay,” he added.

George further outlined Wike’s political rise within the PDP, reminding the minister that the party had provided him the platform to become a local government chairman, chief of staff, two-term governor of Rivers State, and even Minister of State.

The sealing of the party office occurred just hours before the PDP was scheduled to hold a crucial National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, a move George described as deliberate and malicious.

George reaffirmed the strength and structure of the PDP, warning against any attempt to hijack or personalise the party. “There is no political party in this country that is as solid and has a robust structure as PDP. Nobody can amass the party and assign it to himself or convert it to his private property. Never,” he declared.

Share