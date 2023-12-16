Wike Begs NASS to Pass N17.109BN 2024 Budget

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, on Friday pleaded with members of the National Assembly to pass the N17.109 billion appropriation bill for FCT which he presented before the joint committee of the two legislative chambers.

Wike said that there were people oriented projects tied to the budget, which the passage of the budget would give life to. The Minister stated that the N17.109bn was FCT’s share from the N27.5 trillion 2024 National budget presented by president Bola Tinubu before the National Assembly recently.

He also said that there were some legacy projects for the administration of President Bola Tinubu, which the budget was designed to take care of. He noted that the sum of N5 billion was allocated as a counterpart fund for the Greater Abuja Water Supply projects and N4.5 billion for the design and construction of Nigeria Cultural Centre and Millennium Tower.

He disclosed that N3 billion was allocated for the rehabilitation of the Federal Secretariat, while N4 billion was allocated for the completion of the Vice President’s Residence. According to Wike: “N609.7 million for settlement of residential and office accommodation for international organisations in FCT. The money is just N17.1 billion, so what can I say other than to say, please help us pass it.”