Wike Begins Construction Of 632 Rooms Hostels For Abuja Law School

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike on Monday flagged off the construction of 632 rooms male and female hostels for the Nigerian Law School, Abuja Campus located in Bwari.

Wike also announced that President Bola Tinubu has approved the construction of more auditoriums to accommodate more students of the school.

According to him, providing infrastructure in the school was a promise President Tinubu made, and he has come to fulfill it.

“This is leadership at work. In just two years, Mr. President has intervened twice in the affairs of the Nigerian Law School. Each visit has brought tangible development, from staff quarters to student hostels and now, the forthcoming auditorium,” Wike stated.

The Minister emphasized that “ the hostel project ,comprising 316 spaces each for male and female students, fulfills a promise made by President Tinubu in December 2024 to address the school’s acute accommodation shortage.

“When there is good leadership, there is nothing difficult in achieving results. We will ensure this project is completed within 12 months without variation,” Wike assured.

Also Speaking, the Director General, Nigerian Law School, Prof Isa Chiroma, SAN, while applauding President Tinubu and Wike for considering the projects, said that the Council of Legal Education would become a beacon of hope with good infrastructure.

“ These Hostels will go a long way in assisting the Nigerian Law School to fulfill its mandate. We are not taking this gesture for granted”, he said.