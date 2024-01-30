Wike Begins 100 Schools Intervention Projects Worth Over 27bn

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike has commenced massive renovation of about 100 public schools, within the territory, worth N27.6 billion naira.

This disclosure was made on Tuesday by the Mandate Secretary, FCTA’s Education Secretariat, Dr Danlami Hayyo, who briefed newsmen, on the interventions.

Hayyo noted that the Minister was disturbed that the previous administrations neglected the education sector, resulting in the almost total collapse of school infrastructures.

He explained that the intervention which has been designed to come in two phases will help to actualize the renovation of

40 schools at the cost of 13.4bn.

According to him, some of the schools with more dilapidated structures will be given priority attention, with completely new infrastructures.

He also added that the projects in all the earmarked schools will be completed within a 100-day time frame.

The Mandate Secretary also stated that it was the Minister’s interest in revitalizing the education sector in FCT that made him intervene in the Area Councils and Local Education Authorities teachers crisis.

He said, “The FCT Minister is very concerned by the plight of the teachers when he received a brief from him on the issues of the ongoing strike by the Primary school teachers.

” The Minister’s timely intervention is in recognition of their valuable contributions and professional dedication which in turn has positively impacted the quality of education, creates engaging and effective learning environment which is beneficiary to the students in the FCT education system “, he added.