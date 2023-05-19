Wike: Bayelsa Unnecessarily Hostile To Rivers Over Demolished Property

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has accused Bayelsa State of un- necessarily being hostile over the demolition of its property in Port Harcourt, stressing that the action of Rivers State was not politically motivated.

The governor said his administration demolished the derelict property located at Akasa Street in Old Government Residential Area in Port Harcourt due to the leadership failure by the Bayelsa State government.

Wike, who briefed journalists on his arrival from Europe at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Wike said a formal letter was written to Bayelsa in August 2021 concerning its dilapidated property inherited from the Old Rivers State in Port Harcourt.

He said: “It is most unfortunate when you have leadership failure that is what you get. I have never seen a hostile government against Rivers State Government like the Bayelsa State Government. It’s most unfortunate.

“In August 2021, we wrote to the Bayelsa State government that with urban renewal policy and with the money we have spent, it will be unfair to us if we allow such property belonging to them to remain there without any, maybe, a new development.”

Wike said he had met severally with his Bayelsa State counterpart Douye Diri and enjoined him to renovate or build a benefit- ting edifice on the parcel of land because the formal existing structure contravened the Rivers State urban renewal policy.