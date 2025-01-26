Wike, Bala Mohammed Trade Words Over PDP Leadership Crisis

Share

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has called on the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to resign from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) over alleged anti-party activities and loyalty to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Mohammed who made this call on Saturday, January 25 labelled Wike a “Transactional politician” whose allegiance shifts with personal ambitions.

He accused the former Rivers State governor of serving the APC’s interests and suggested it would be more appropriate for Wike to officially join the ruling party.

In response, Wike, through his media aide, Lere Olayinka, described Bala Mohammed as a “Greedy politician” and accused him of using Wike’s appointment by President Bola Tinubu as a scapegoat for his leadership shortcomings as Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum.

Olayinka dismissed the Bauchi governor’s remarks as ineffective and desperate, asserting that Nigerians recognize Wike’s contributions to national development.

However, Bala Mohammed, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mukhtar Gidado, doubled down on his criticism of Wike, describing his recent actions as “reckless” and “deceptive.”

The statement accused Wike of a history of betrayal, referencing political figures like Senator John Azuta Mbata, Dr. Peter Odili, and Rt. Hon. Chibuike Amaechi a past victim of Wike’s alleged treachery.

The Bauchi governor claimed that Wike’s tenure has been marked by a “use-and-dump” strategy that destabilized the PDP through the removal of successive party leaders such as Uche Secondus and Iyorchia Ayu.

He further alleged that Wike’s actions are aimed at weakening the PDP to benefit the APC.

Mohammed asserted that under his leadership, the PDP Governors’ Forum, along with other core organs like the Board of Trustees (BOT), is working diligently to rebuild the party and address internal challenges caused by Wike.

He urged Wike to resign and formally align with the APC, stating:

“The time for noise-making is over; it is time for governance.

“Let Wike reflect on his conduct and do the honourable thing: resign and align fully with the APC he so eagerly serves.

“Until then, his words will remain as hollow as his loyalty.”

