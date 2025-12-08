…As the factions inaugurate Caretaker Committee

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, on Sunday, said the Governor of Bauchi State and Chairman of the Governors’ Forum of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is shameless, as he is incapable of stopping the continued mass defection of both governors and other stalwarts of the Party.

Wike, who said that he remains one of the founding members of the party, has also vowed not to allow those who were brought in later to kill it.

The Minister spoke in Abuja on Sunday night, during the 104th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the faction of PDP loyal to him.

He accused Governor Mohammed, who is the current chairman of the PDP governors’ forum, of having only the ability to commandeer tugs and miscreants, but lacking the leadership skills to hold the party together, with governors leaving the fold daily.

He accused the faction of disregarding two substantive judgments of the Federal High Court, which he said had ruled on the matter, yet they proceeded to hold their own convention and later approached a State High Court to seek recognition.

Wike said, “You went to a State High Court to sue INEC, asking that the convention must take place, and you got an ex parte order to override judgments of the Federal High Court. How do you disobey two final judgments and still claim leadership?”

Meanwhile, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the PDP has been urged to constitute a Caretaker Committee to guide the party forward as the tenure of the current National Working Committee expires tomorrow.

Addressing the 104th meeting of the party, the BoT Chairman, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, emphasised that the transition plan aligns with the party constitution and is intended to ensure administrative continuity, unity, and stability across all party structures.

Ohuabunwa said the move is one of several measures designed to consolidate internal reforms, restore confidence among members, and strengthen compliance with the rule of law.

Following the decision of the BoT, a 13-member Caretaker Committee with Hon. Abdulrahman Mohammed as Chairman and Senator Samuel Anyanwu as Secretary was set up.

Other members of the Caretaker Committee are: National Legal Adviser, Kamaldeen Ajibade (SAN), National Organising Secretary, Hon. Umar M. Bature, Dr Kyari Grema, Hon Janguda Haruna Mohammed, Barr. Okechukwu Osuana, Senator Nwogu Olaka, Senator Sandy Onor, Prof Adenike Ogunse, Hon. Bisi Kolawole, Engr Deji Doherty, and Dr Ibrahim Bala Aboki.

The Caretaker Committee has been mandated to run the affairs of the party for a period of 60 days, during which all pending congresses should be conducted, and a national convention should be held.