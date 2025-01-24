Wike: Bala Mohammed Lacks Leadership Capacity

Share

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike has blasted the incumbent Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed for not having the required leadership capacity.

Wike, in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, reacted to a comment said to have been made by the governor regarding his appointment as FCT Minister, describing Bala as a “Fairweather politician”.

Wike accused the Governor of having led the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the main opposition party in the country into oblivion.

Wike said that Bala usurped his present position as the chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, but has not been able to justify the confidence reposed on him.

The statement read; “Our attention has been drawn to the ‘say nothing’ press statement that took six days to write, issued by the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, and we can’t but sympathize with a man who, out of political greed, has chosen to plunge himself into the deepest part of the river despite not knowing how to swim.

“First, Governor Bala Mohammed is holding the position of Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum out of political greed, because by convention and practice, the position should be held by one of the PDP Governors in the South. The reason was that the immediate past Chairman of the Forum was from the North, the same as the PDP National Chairman.

“Secondly, despite usurping the position of the PDP Governors Forum because of his rapacious nature, Bala Mohammed has demonstrated a lack of capacity to lead the PDP, the reason the party is how it is today.

“Sadly, rather than taking responsibility of leadership and acting the same, Bala Mohammad opted to divide the PDP’s National Working Committee (NWC), relating with a faction while neglecting the other.

“For his ineptitude and lack of capacity to lead, Bala Mohammed has been blaming Chief Ezenwo Nyesom Wike’s appointment as FCT Minister.

“Do we still need to feed Bala Mohammed with the fact that Wike, a committed member of the PDP is serving in the APC government of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, is not new in the history of politics and governance in Nigeria?

