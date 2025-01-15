Wike Bags Thisday Newspaper, Arise TV Minister Of The Year 2024

Share

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike has been named the Thisday Newspaper and Arise Television’s Minister of the Year 2024.

The Minister’s Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka said the nomination of the Minister was conveyed in a letter dated January 14, 2024, signed by Mr Eniola Bello, Managing Director of the Thisday Arise Group.

Olayinka in a statement disclosed that “ the award ceremony will be held on January 27, 2025, at Eko Hotels, Victoria Island, Lagos.

“Many congratulations on your nomination as Minister of the Year! In service to Nigeria, the

people of Africa and the World.

“THISDAY Awards celebrate excellence in governance, public policy, leadership and entrepreneurship; and we believe your contributions have made you worthy of honour and recognition.

“From hundreds of candidates chosen by millions of readers of THISDAY Newspaper and viewers of the ARISE NEWS Channel, you have emerged as tough and resilient in these trying times.”

According to Olayinka, “ since Wike assumed office as the FCT Minister, countless infrastructural developments have been witnessed in Abuja city centre and the satellite towns.

“ Also, land administration has witnessed tremendous improvements such that land allottees can now get their Certificates of Occupancy (C-of-O) within two weeks after paying.

“ For instance, as against a total of 8,400 C-of-O Printed and signed between 2010 and 2023, Wike has signed 5,841, leaving less than 3,000 to surpass the C-of-O signed in eight years”, he added.

