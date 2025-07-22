Wike Backs Okpehbolo Over Comment On Peter Obi

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday backed Edo State Governor, Monday Okpehbolo, over his comments directed at the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Speaking during the inauguration of the New Edo Line Transport Service in Benin City, the Edo State capital, Wike advised Nigerian politicians to avoid politicising security and governance issues.

Recall that Okpebholo, while addressing supporters at a rally in Benin City on Friday, warned Obi to obtain security clearance before visiting the state.

Wike said Okpehbolo was right to insist on prior notice from visiting political figures for security reasons, adding that the governor’s stance was in the best interest of public safety.

The former Rivers state governor warned that in a politically charged atmosphere, mischief makers could exploit situations to cause harm and blame innocent leaders.

Urging Okpehbolo to remain resolute, Wike said criticism is inevitable for leaders who take bold decisions.

“All I am saying is, if you are coming, tell me because I am here to protect you.

“You didn’t say, ‘Don’t come.’ But people play politics. They give people money to go on television and twist facts.”

“Some people can harm anybody and then accuse the governor of being responsible because he knows a coalition member is coming. So governor, you are right.

“This is not where a presidential candidate will be carrying food to serve. And Nigerians will say, ‘Oh, humble.’ Who told you that is humility? When he was governor, was he serving food? No!”

“You think he’s telling you the truth? Nigerians, you like people who play you. You don’t like those who tell you the simple truth.

“If they don’t talk about you, then you are not a governor. Every day I wake up, and nothing is said about me, I say something is wrong. So, don’t put yourself down. Stand firm in any decision you have taken.

“What is important is, do you have the support of your people? Yes. Once you have that, go ahead,” Wike said.