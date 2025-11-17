Wike-Backed PDP Faction Summons Emergency NEC, BoT Meetings For Tuesday

A faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) aligned with Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike has called for an emergency meeting of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) and Board of Trustees (BoT).

The faction, led by Abdulrahman Mohammed, announced that both meetings will hold on Tuesday at the PDP National Secretariat, Wadata Plaza, Abuja.

In a notice issued and signed by Samuel Anyanwu, a key ally of Wike, the BoT meeting is scheduled for 11am, with the NEC session expected to follow shortly after.

New Telegraph earlier reported that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) expelled Nyesom Wike, Samuel Anyanwu, its suspended National Secretary; and Ayo Fayose, former Ekiti State Governor.

The decision was announced on Saturday during the party’s national convention held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The development further deepens the internal crisis within the PDP, as parallel groups continue to assert control over the party’s leadership structure.