Wike: Babachir Lawal’s Attack On Tinubu, Revenge For Losing VP Slot

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday took a swipe at former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, over his recent verbal attack on President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking on Channels TV’s Politics Today, Wike said Lawal’s comments were uncourteous and laced with unprintable words, insisting they stemmed from his failure to secure the All Progressives Congress (APC) vice-presidential ticket in 2023.

The minister recalled that Lawal once visited him in Port Harcourt, while he was Rivers State governor, and disclosed that Tinubu had promised him the vice-presidential slot.

Wike described Lawal’s outburst as “revengeful,” urging him to acknowledge the achievements of Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda across various sectors.

He cited the recent commendation of Nigeria’s economic policies by the Director-General of the World Trade Organization, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, during her visit to the Presidential Villa.

The minister also appealed to politicians and Nigerians at large to shun social media propaganda and instead support the administration’s efforts to build the country.