Wike Attends Son’s Call To Bar Ceremony In Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday, participated in the Body of Benchers’ procession at the Call to Bar ceremony of his son, Jordan, in Abuja.

New Telegraph reports that at the ceremony attended alongside his wife, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Wike, Wike’s son was officially admitted to the Nigerian Bar.

The development was confirmed by Wike’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, who shared photos of the family on his official X handle.

Olayinka wrote, “Happy Dad and Mum. FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, his wife, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Wike, with their son, Jordan, who is to be called to the Bar today.”

He also shared a video of the FCT Minister joining the Body of Benchers’ procession.

Ahead of the event, the Body of Benchers had released the schedule for the collection of invitation cards for aspirants due to be called to the Bar between September 23 and 25, 2025, on September 18.

In a notice signed by Fatima Idris Ali on behalf of the Secretary of the Body of Benchers, the collection exercise was held at the Body of Benchers Complex, No. 12, Y.C. Maikyau Crescent, Institute and Research District, behind the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Abuja.

The notice stated that the process, which began on Thursday, September 18, was strictly for aspirants listed for the September 23 Call to Bar.

The notice also stipulated that aspirants had to present their Nigerian Law School identity cards during the collection exercise.

The Call to Bar, conducted by the Body of Benchers, is a statutory rite of passage for law graduates entering the legal profession in Nigeria.

At this year’s ceremony, thousands of Nigerian Law School graduates from campuses across the country were formally enrolled as barristers and solicitors of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.