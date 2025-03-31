Wike Assures Tinubu Of Commitment To Duty As FCT Minister

Share

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has assured President Bola Tinubu of his dedication to duty, vowing not to disappoint in his role as FCT Minister.

Wike made this promise while speaking with journalists in Abuja in response to President Tinubu’s recent commendation of his performance.

Speaking during a Sallah homage at the State House to mark the end of Ramadan fasting and the Eid-el-Fitr holiday, Tinubu praised Wike for his numerous infrastructure projects in the FCT, referring to him as “Mr. Infrastructure.”

The President highlighted several initiatives and developmental projects executed under Wike’s leadership, emphasizing their impact on the lives of FCT residents.

“I must thank the Honourable Minister of FCT. It’s worth it. It is nothing other than a privilege to be the landlord of every one of us in Abuja, Federal Capital Territory,” Tinubu stated.

In response, Wike expressed his gratitude for the recognition and pledged to continue delivering on his mandate.

*“I feel very happy that my boss has confidence in me. If your boss, in public, says that you are doing well, of course, it’s an encouragement for you to continue the job you’ve been assigned.

“For us, we’re happy to be identified in this administration, and we’ll continue to do what Abuja residents will be happy with.

“So, I’m happy each time Mr. President talks about us and acknowledges the little we have done. That means he is watching, and we will not disappoint him,”* Wike said.

With Tinubu’s endorsement, the FCT Minister reaffirmed his commitment to delivering quality infrastructure and development projects for the benefit of Abuja residents.

