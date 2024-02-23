Wike Assures Of Maximum Security In Abuja Law School

Maximum security has been guaranteed to the management, staff and students of the Nigerian Law School (NLS) in Bwari Area Council, Abuja by the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Speaking on Thursday in Abuja, Wike gave the assurance during a visit from a team of the NLS, which was led by Prof. Isa Chiroma, the organization’s Director General.

According to him, the FCT Administration (FCTA) has made sure that Bwari Area Council, where the law school’s Abuja campus is situated, has robust security.

READ ALSO:

In order to protect the safety of the local population as well as the institutions, both public and private, he claimed that the security deployment was predicated on intelligence reports from security services.

“We didn’t want to take any chances at all, knowing fully well the intelligence we were getting.

“So, that is why there is so much security within the Bwari area council.

“This is because if anything happens, it will be a setback to the entire country and the FCT,” the minister said.