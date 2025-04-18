Wike Asks FCT Residents To Pray

Share

The Minister for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Nyesom Wike has called on residents of Abuja to pray for the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

In his Easter message to residents of the FCT, the minister said prayers were needed to help President Tinubu succeed in his plans to make Nigeria prosperous.

While congratulating the Christian faithful, the minister urged them to sustain the pious lessons learnt during the Lenten season.

According to him, Christians should also help to promote peace and unity, while also contributing to the efforts towards the development of the nation’s capital.

He said, “Let us also use this season to offer special prayers for our dear President, His Excellency Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR and all our leaders at every level. May God Almighty continue to guide them in the pursuit of the Renewed Hope Agenda for a better, more prosperous Nigeria.

“The FCT Administration remains resolutely committed to the Territory’s infrastructural development and the sustained provision of quality education, healthcare, agriculture, transportation, security and other vital social services.

“I call on all residents to continue supporting and cooperating with the Administration by fulfilling their civic responsibilities, particularly in tax payment and compliance with government regulations.

Share