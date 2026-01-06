Wike, Asari Dokubo Rally Support For Tinubu In Rivers 

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and the Amanyanabo of Torusarama Piri, Asari Dokubo, on Tuesday rallied support for the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Wike, who visited Dokubo at his palace as part of his ongoing “thank you” tour of Rivers State, said the visit was to appreciate the people for their past support and to explain why they should back President Tinubu in the 2027 general election.

He said the visit also afforded him the opportunity to extend New Year greetings to the people and to thank Dokubo for the warm reception accorded him.

“I know that traditional rulers do not play politics,” Wike said.

“But you are my friend, and there is no way I would come to where you reside, your kingdom, without coming to greet you and to wish you a happy New Year.”

Earlier in his remarks, Dokubo pledged his full support for President Tinubu’s re-election in 2027, citing the goodwill he had enjoyed from the President over the years.

Commending Wike for the visit, the monarch said Tinubu stood by him during difficult times, stressing that it was time to reciprocate the gesture.

“Like you said, my friend, everything that is going to happen, I will be with you in making sure that my friend, the President, succeeds,” Dokubo said.

“Everything that I am capable of doing, I will do to ensure that he succeeds.

“I was not a traditional ruler when we met in 1992. I never thought I would become what I am today.

“He stood by me during my most difficult period, and it is now my turn to also stand by him and support him.”