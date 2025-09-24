Wike Arrives Uyo To Commission 15.13km Ikot Otomo–Azumini Road

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has arrived in Uyo for the official commissioning of the newly completed 15.13-kilometre Ikot Otomo–Azumini Road, a major project linking Akwa Ibom and Abia states.

The inauguration, scheduled for Wednesday, is part of activities marking the anniversary of Akwa Ibom State’s creation by former Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida, in 1987.

The road connects rural communities in Ika Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State with Azumini in Ukwa East Local Government Area of Abia State, drastically reducing travel time between both states.

During a pre-commissioning inspection, the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Umo Eno on Research and Documentation, Dr. Essien Ndueso, explained that the project reflects the governor’s people-centered approach to governance.

According to him, priority is given to projects that deliver direct impact and viability rather than those based on favoritism.

“This is a road that will help the people of Ika Local Government and other parts of Akwa Ibom access Aba, the commercial hub of the East, in just minutes. Likewise, those coming from Abia can easily connect to Uyo, the state capital. Though initiated by the past administration, this government completed it,” Ndueso stated.

The Chairman of Ika Local Government Area expressed deep gratitude to Governor Eno, noting that the road will greatly benefit farmers and traders who frequently travel to Aba for business.

He described the project as historic, being the first to be formally commissioned in the council since its creation.

Residents of Azumini in Abia State also commended the new road as a gateway into Akwa Ibom, praising the state government’s commitment to regional integration and economic development.

Prominent dignitaries expected at the commissioning include the Minister of State for Gas, Obong Ekperikpe Ekpo, who previously served as chairman of Ika Local Government between 2004 and 2007.

With Wike’s arrival, Akwa Ibom is set to showcase yet another landmark infrastructure project aimed at boosting inter-state trade, easing transportation, and fostering unity within the South-South and South-East regions.