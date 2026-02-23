Wike Arrives Edo, Set To Commission Projects

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike on Monday, February 23 arrived in Benin City, Edo State, where he was received by Governor Monday Okpebholo and Senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole.

Wike’s visit follows an invitation from Governor Okpebholo to officially hand over and inaugurate 54 units of heavy-duty construction equipment to the state’s 18 Local Government Areas (LGAs).

The machinery, including graders, excavators, rollers, and similar equipment will boost infrastructure efforts at the grassroots level, such as road construction, rural access improvements, drainage works, and other community projects.