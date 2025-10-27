Wike Arrives Dubai For 2025 Asia Pacific Cities Summit

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has arrived in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), for the 2025 Asia Pacific Cities Summit (APCS) and Mayors’ Forum.

This is contained in a statement issued by Wike’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, on Monday.

The theme of the event, “Collaborate, Inspire, Transform,” is expected to deliver long-term value for cities and businesses seeking trade and investment opportunities in the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South Asia, and beyond.

READ ALSO

Upon arrival, Wike was received by the Consul General of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Dubai, Zayyanu Ibrahim, as well as officials of the FCT Administration who had arrived earlier.

The statement noted that the Minister will on Tuesday lead a discussion panel in which he will field questions on the FCT, and also interact with Mayors of other capital cities during the summit.

The event, which is an initiative of Brisbane City Council, Australia, is one of the most diverse convenings of mayors, city leaders, business executives and young professionals worldwide.

The sub-themes for the summit include “Centres of Connection,” which focuses on the role of transportation networks, and other topics related to fostering sustainable urban development and enhancing quality of life.