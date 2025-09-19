Wike Approves Striking FCT Resident Doctors’ Demands

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, on Friday said he has approved the demands of the striking resident doctors in the nation’s capital.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the aggrieved doctors had embarked on a warning strike and later declared it indefinite since September 15, demanding payment of their salaries arrears and many others.

Wike, who disclosed his decision on the striking doctors’ demands during an official flag-off of the Northern parkway from Ring Road II to Ring III on Shehu Yar’Adua way, by Life Camp in Abuja, said he has signed all the files approving immediate actions.

The Minister also commended the doctors for agreeing to suspend the strike, noting that the patients in the hospitals deserve to be given attention.

According to him, the FCT acting Head of Service and the Senior Special Adviser on administration are already working to facilitate actions on the files.

“I must commend the resident doctors for calling off the strike; the administration is happy with their understanding. I have signed all the doctors’ requests on my table today,” Wike said.

Apart from the payment of salary arrears ranging from one to six months owed to members employed since 2023, they also demanded the immediate recruitment of new staff, settlement of the 2025 Medical Residency Training Fund, and payment of arrears arising from the 25/35 per cent upward review of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure.

In addition, they are asking for clear timelines for completing skipping and conversion processes for all members, along with the settlement of all accumulated arrears.

Others are the Immediate stoppage of all erroneous deductions and correction of irregular salary payments, immediate payment of wage award arrears, as already done for colleagues at federal and state levels, payment of 13 months’ hazard allowance arrears and immediate payment of all arrears owed to 2025 external residents.