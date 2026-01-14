Wike Approves Promotion Of Over 2,000 FCTA, FCDA Workers

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has approved the immediate promotion of more than 2,000 staff members working under the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA).

New Telegraph reports that the promotions followed a series of promotion examinations conducted from Tuesday, November 25 to Saturday, November 29, 2025.

Speaking on Wednesday, the Chairman of the FCT Civil Service Commission, Emeka Ezeh, disclosed that the successful candidates span 165 different cadres across the FCTA and FCDA, marking one of the largest promotion exercises in recent times.

Ezeh described the promotion as a clear demonstration of the FCT Minister’s commitment to staff welfare and career progression, promising that promotion examinations will be conducted as and when due.

The FCT Civil Service Commission Chairman urged civil servants to begin early preparation for the 2025 and 2026 promotions, saying, “as only diligent and hardworking staff will be promoted”.

He reiterated that the commission will continue to conduct promotion examinations, using the Computer-Based Test (CBT), adding that this will deepen the newly introduced digital platform for promotion examinations that was approved by the FCT Minister.