Wike Approves Over N900m To Digitize FCT Education System

…Approves 12,000 Apo mechanic, artisans associations relocation

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike has approved the sum of Nine Hundred and Ninety-Five million naira (N995m) to digitize the education system in FCT.

The said amount is for the purpose of procuring about 1,000 laptops and other digital equipment for the full commencement of the e-learning system in its schools.

This disclosure was made during a Press Briefing, after the 10th FCTA Executive Council meeting, presided by Wike.

The Mandatory Secretary of the Education Secretariat, Dr Danlami Hayyo said the Minister was determined to upgrade the educational system in the nation’s capital, to make the learning experience more seamless for students.

Hayyo noted that digitalisation will help in preparing Senior Secondary school students well for WAEC, NECO and JAMB examinations.

Hayyo said, “The Executive Council of the Federal Capital Territory Administration has approved the procurement and distribution of over 1,000 laptops to senior secondary schools.

“FCT schools will now transform to the digital education system, we will now move from normal teaching and learning classroom to media education system of learning”

This was even as the Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council ( AMMC) Chief Felix Obuah disclosed that the Minister also gave nod for the relocation of over 12,000 members of artisans and mechanic association from the road corridors to the Wasa District permanent site.

Obuah noted that about 51,000 persons indicated an interest in benefiting from the relocation arrangement, but only 12,000 have paid the agreed amount for the forms.

According to him, FCTA has carried out a verification exercise to ascertain the genuineness of the claims from the various associations.

He also added that the Minister has put some stringent measures to ensure that the processes were not hijacked at any stage.

