Wike Approves N1.1bn Compensation For Property Owner

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has approved the release of N1.1 billion for compensation to the people whose property were affected by the ongoing dualisation of Kuje Road in the federal capital city.

The Minister, who visited the site yesterday, said necessary actions would be taken on the issue, so that the contractors will not have any excuse to give in the course of delivering on the contract.

Wike said: “The entire estimate they gave is about N1.1 billion, and to pay for those whose property are affected, like some of these buildings you have seen here, down to the community.

“So it’s about N1.1 billion and we are going to make it available so that the contractor will not find any excuse for delay.”

On the road project leading to the new Court of Appeal, and the building itself, which he also inspected, the Minister said he was impressed by the level of progress already made. “I am very impressed with what we saw this afternoon.

It is progressing as expected. By the grace of God, we believe that September next year, the contractor will have handed over the structure, which is the Abuja division of the Court of Appeal.”

“You can also see the construction of the road leading to that area, and the contractor is also doing everything possible to see that he beats up to the time.

“So, one is really impressed with what we have seen. I have come here to see for myself the report on the valuation of what we are supposed to pay. When I got the files for approval, I said, look, it would be proper for me to see for myself the kind of structures that we are going to pay for,” he added.

