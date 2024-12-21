Wike Approves Joint Security Borders Patrol

Share

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike has approved joint security borders patrol to keep criminal elements away from the nation’s capital during the festive season.

The joint operation involving the police, Nigeria Civil Defence and Security Corps, the military and the Directorate of State Service (DSS) was said to be a measure that will deter terrorists and bandits contemplating mayhem during the yuletide.

Recall that FCT shares a common boundary with Niger, Kaduna, Nasarawa and Kogi states.

It has been established by several intelligence reports that the criminal elements terrorising residents of Abuja, either came in or escaped through the forests round the borders with these neighbouring states.

The FCT Police Commissioner, Olatunji Disu, who disclosed this on Friday, said that the joint operation would be carried out in such a manner that criminal elements will not be comfortable hibernating around the territory.

Briefing the press after the security meeting presided over by the FCT Minister, he called on the residents of Abuja not to panic when the operation begins.

Disu noted that the joint operation will be felt across the six area councils, especially the light zones.

