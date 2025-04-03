Wike Approves Employment Of 34 Doctors

Share

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike has approved the employment of 34 resident doctors for Residency Training for a fixed term of seven years.

The 34 medical doctors were the first batch of the 60 Medical residency Trainees in eight faculties/specialties in the FCTA Hospitals approved for employment by the FCT Minister.

Senior Special Assistant to the FCT Minister on Public Communications and Social Media Lere Olayinka in a statement yesterday said the employment would further enhance health-care delivery in the FCT.

He said: “This is the first time this is being done outside employees of the Health Management Board, thereby giving doctors more opportunity and bringing more competent hands into healthcare delivery in the FCT.

“Among the 34 employed, five were in the psychiatry department, four in Internal Medicine, one in General surgery, one in Anesthesiology, eight in Family Medicine, six in Ophthalmology and nine in Obstetrics and Gynaecology

