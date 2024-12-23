Wike Approves Construction Of Multi-Event, Sports Centres

Share

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike on Monday approved the construction of two multi-event and sports centres in Abuja.

This disclosure was made during a press briefing after the 11th FCT Executive Council Meeting presided over by the Minister.

The Acting Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority ( FCDA) Engr. Richard Daudu said the contract for the project has already been awarded and is sited at different locations, but did not mention the names of the contractors.

He noted that the sports centres project are in line with the “ Renewed Hope Agenda” of President Bola Tinubu in the area of youth empowerment and development.

He said, “Today at the 11th meeting of the FCT Executive Council, the FCTA presented a memo in respect of the development of multi-event sports centres in the city. The FCT EXCO considered and awarded contracts for developing two multi-event centres at strategic locations in the city.

“ These two sports centres have several sports facilities, football pitches, lawn tennis, table tennis, indoor sports facilities, and all other facilities necessary for taking on sports.

“ This is in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly as it has to do with young people, youth development, and the physical and mental well-being of the citizens of the city.

“When fully developed, this will be available and open to all citizens to partake and to ensure that it is well utilized for the well-being of the people.

“ Two locations have been identified. When developed, everyone will know the locations of these places. Essentially, two companies are considered, and those two companies have been awarded the contract. The FCT Executive Committee considered and awarded those contracts”, he added.

