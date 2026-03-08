New Telegraph

March 8, 2026
Wike Approves Confirmation Of 1,659 FCTA Workers

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, has approved the confirmation of the appointments of 1,659 staff of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

The affected workers were said to have been employed in 2016, while some were among those recruited into the service in 2019.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Minister on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, confirmed the development on Sunday in an official statement.

Olayinka, who quoted the Chairman of the FCT Civil Service Commission, Emeka Ezeh, disclosed that the workers were those who scaled through the confirmation examination conducted by the FCT Civil Service Commission.

He said, “The 1,659 whose appointments were confirmed were among the 2,281 who sat for the confirmation examination conducted by the FCT Civil Service Commission on February 28, 2026.

“2,512 candidates were invited to present themselves for the confirmation examination, but only 2,281 turned up. A total of 224 officers were absent, fueling suspicion that they could be ghost workers.

“Some of the workers who sat for the confirmation examination were employed as far back as 2016 and 2019, while others were employed shortly before Wike assumed office in August 2023,” he said.

He further stated that, “The FCT Civil Service Commission has also concluded plans to conduct both the 2025 and 2026 promotion exercises as approved by the Minister and in line with President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to renewing the hope of the FCTA workforce.”

