Wike Approves ₦70,000 Minimum Wage For FCT Workers

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has approved the immediate payment of ₦70,000 as the new minimum wage for all staff under the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

This was disclosed in a statement signed by Anthony Odeh, Press Secretary to the Head of the Civil Service of the FCT, and made available to journalists on Tuesday, November 19, 2024.

The approval follows the signing of the Minimum Wage Bill into law by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in May 2024, setting ₦70,000 as the new benchmark after extensive negotiations with organized labour unions.

The FCT chapters of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) had previously threatened to join a nationwide strike starting November 30, 2024, over delays in implementing the minimum wage.

They also criticized the Wike-led administration for failing to engage with labour unions since his inauguration in August 2023.

However, in a bid to address workers’ grievances, Wike approved the payment on Monday, November 18, 2024.

The Acting Head of Civil Service for the FCT, Grace Adayilo, announced that the minister had also sanctioned the payment of three months’ arrears effective immediately.

“This gesture will further spur the entire administration staff to support the minister in continuing to deliver on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda,” Adayilo stated.

The statement emphasized that the move underscores the minister’s commitment to the welfare and well-being of FCTA staff.

It also aligns with the administration’s broader strategy to foster harmonious relationships with labour unions and ensure effective service delivery in the nation’s capital.

Organized labour welcomed the development as a positive step in meeting workers’ demands.

It expressed hope for sustained dialogue between the FCT Administration and union representatives to address any remaining issues.

