Wike Appoints Sabanti As FCTA’s New HoS

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday appointed Mrs Nancy Sabanti Nathan as the Acting Head of Service (HoS) of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

In a statement issued by Wike’s media aide, Lere Olayinka, Sabant’s appointment takes immediate effect and she will be functioning in an acting capacity, pending the appointment of a substantive Head of Service.

New Telegraph recalls that the office became vacant following the death of Mrs Grace Adayilo, who passed away on Monday, September 1.

Until her appointment, Mrs Nancy Sabanti Nathan was the Permanent Secretary, Youth Development Secretariat of the FCTA.

She had served as the Director of Finance and Administration in the office of the Honourable Minister of FCT before she was appointed Permanent Secretary.