Wike Appoints Olalere As Media Aide

The Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike has approved the appointment of Olalere Olayinka as the Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication and Social Media.

The appointment as announced by the Director Press to the Minister, Anthony Oguleye is taking effect immediately.

According to a statement released on Friday, “Olayinka, a seasoned media and communications professional, brings over 20 years of experience in journalism, public relations, and media management. His career spans a wide range of roles in both the public and private sectors.

“ Olayinka has held various positions, including but not limited to the following:

“CEO of Our Peoples FM, Ado-Ekiti, (2018 till date)

Publisher. Wazobia Reporters Online

Special Assistant on Public Communications to the Governor of Ekiti State (2014 – 2018),

Director-General of the Broadcasting Service of Ekiti State (2014 – 2018),

Media Adviser to the Minister of State for Works in 2018

Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of Class Magazine (2003 – 2007),

Born on October 1, 1972, Mr Olayinka hails from Okemesi, Ekiti State and is a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Ogba, Lagos, where he obtained a diploma in Journalism

“As Senior Special Assistant on Public Communication and Social Media, Mr. Olayinka will oversee the development of communication strategies to improve public awareness of government activities and facilitate stronger engagement between the FCT Administration and the public”.

