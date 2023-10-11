Wike Appoints Ex-NBA President’s Son, Benedict Daudu, SSA Legal, Multi-Lateral Cooperation

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike has approved the appointment of Barrister Benedict Daudu, reportedly the son of the former National President of Nigeria Bar Association ( NBA), Joseph Odaudu ( SAN) as Senior Special Assistant on Legal and Multi-Lateral Cooperation.

Director Press to the Minister, Anthony Ogunleye who disclosed in an official statement on Tuesday, said his appointment takes immediate effect.

He said the appointment was based on the fact that the appointee has outstanding legal expertise, an extensive academic background, and a profound understanding of key policy issues.