Wike Announces Projects Commissioning To Celebrate Tinubu’s 2nd Anniversary

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has announced a 19-day project commissioning exercise to commemorate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s second anniversary in office.

A statement issued on Monday by the Minister’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, revealed that the commissioning of projects will commence on June 10, 2025, and continue for 19 consecutive days.

The decision was reached at the 14th Executive Committee meeting of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), which was chaired by the Minister.

According to the statement, some of the projects scheduled for commissioning include the newly renovated Abuja International Conference Centre, the bus terminals in Kugbo and Mabushi, and the Apo–Wassa road. Others are the N16 interchange and roads linking Maitama through Katampe to Jahi, the Inner Northern Expressway from Ring Road 3 (Idu to Kubwa Road), CN8 from N5 (Obafemi Awolowo Way) to the Court of Appeal, the N20 flyover along Onnex Kubwa Road, and the road from Life Junction to Ring Road III.

Also listed for commissioning are the Kabusa–Takushara access road, the Kabusa–Ketti access road, the access road in Giri District, and a 15-kilometre road from the A2 Junction on Abuja–Lokoja Road to Pai in Kwali Area Council. Roads in Ushafa, War College, and the Army Checkpoint in Bwari Area Council are also part of the projects.

Furthermore, the FCT Executive Committee has approved the award of contract for the upgrade of streetlights on the Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway (Ring Road I).

The Minister said the projects reflect the Tinubu administration’s commitment to infrastructure development and the FCT Administration’s dedication to improving the quality of life for residents.

