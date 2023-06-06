The former House leader and close ally of the immediate past Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, Martin Amaewhule has emerged as the Speaker of the 10th Rivers State House of Assembly.

New Telegraph reports that Amaewhule emerged as the winner of the contest following the inauguration of the 10th State House of Assembly by Governor Siminialayi Fubara on Monday in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

It was earlier reported that Fubara officially dissolved the 9th Assembly before inaugurating the 10th Assembly to commence the first session at its Chambers in Port Harcourt.

Speaking at the occasion, the Governor expressed confidence and trust in the lawmakers to work in harmony with other arms of government in moving Rivers forward.

Aside from Amaewhule’s much-anticipated speakership, the 10th Rivers Assembly picked Dumle Maol as Deputy Speaker and Edison Ehie was elected Majority Leader with Major Jack emerging as Chief Whip.