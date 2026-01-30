…Wike Alleges Sabotage, Urges Workers To Obey Court Order

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike yesterday claimed that some management staff were behind the strike by FCT workers. He made the claim while handing over 12 new ambulances to FCT hospitals in Abuja.

The minister, who expressed displeasure over the political interference and influence on the strike, said the government might take legal action against workers who disobey the extant orders of the court.

Wike said while his administration, with the help of President Bola Tinubu, has been making efforts to ameliorate the difficulties facing workers, some people were using the workers to frustrate his efforts.

He said: “Let me also use this period to say to workers, and to some of us who are management staff, who sabotage the efforts of the government. “I have said the whole essence is to have dialogue where there are problems, you see them, and say these are the problems, I can solve this now, leave this for me tomorrow, I will be able to solve that tomorrow.

“If you make a request or a demand of five items, for example, and the government says okay, we can take up these three items, and then we take up the other two items. “If you are really sincere, if there is no objective behind it, there is no way you will not accept. “But when you leave it and begin to join us as politicians, we will first treat you as politicians.”