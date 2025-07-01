Wike Accuses UniAbuja Of Land Grabbing, Recovers 4,000 Hectares

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike says he has recovered 7,000 hectares of land out of the 11,000 hectares originally acquired by the University of Abuja (UniAbuja).

Speaking at the opening of the newly constructed access roads in the Giri District yesterday, he said he was ready to re-allocate the land to individuals and groups ready to develop the place.

The University of Abuja (UniAbuja) was established on January 1st, 1988, and began academic activities at the mini-campus in Gwagwalada in 1990.

The institution was later allocated over 11,000 hectares of land for its permanent site in the Giri District.

Wike had complained that such vast land could be allocated to an institution without any tangible development to justify the allocation after years of its establishment.

According to him, the Director of Land has been instructed to retrieve 7,000 out of the 11,000 hectares allocated to the institution.

The minister said: “This road has helped us to stop land grabbing by the university. “The university on their own grabbed 11,000 hectares. I said that will not happen.”