Wike Accuses LG Chair Of Betrayal, Fake Support For Tinubu

The Minister, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike yesterday accused the outgoing chairman of the Kuje Area Council Abdullahi Sabo of betrayal during the Area Council election.

He also accused of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief of confessing “fake” support for President Bola Tinubu. Wike claimed that Sabo pledged to support the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the election, Samuel Shekwolo, but disappeared one week before the exercise.

The minister said he had meetings with the outgoing chairman, who pledged to support the President, but later reneged on his promises.

He said: “The outgoing chairman has said, irrespective of party affiliation, that we are together. “But let me just tell you, stand by whatever you say. Stand by whatever you say.

Hold on, hold on. You know what I’m saying. “We have had meetings more than 10 times, even at midnight. We all agreed, but before I knew it, within a week of the election, the chairman disappeared. It’s not good.