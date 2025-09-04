New Telegraph

September 4, 2025
Wike Accuses Kingibe Of Non-Performance

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike yesterday accused the representative of the FCT in the Senate Ireti Kingibe of non-performance.

Kicking off the reconstruction of Karu satellite town roads in Abuja, he claimed that the legislator had not attracted any dividends of democracy to her constituents.

Kingibe has repeatedly accused Wike of administering the Territory without her input. The minister said politics is all about giving services to the people. Wike said: “But when you have an opportunity to relate with your people, you relate with them well.

“It is not grammar. Grammar does not bring projects. It is a relationship with people. It is not to say, I’m a Senator. “Nobody is inviting me to have a drink. What we are talking about is bringing something to the people.”

