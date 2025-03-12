Share

The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday criticised the Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, accusing him of lacking character.

According to the FCT Minister, Diri who once knelt before him begging for support, dared to convene a South-South zonal political leaders’ meeting without inviting him (Wike), National Assembly members, and others loyal to him.

Wike, however, suggested that Governor Diri is working in collaboration with his Rivers State counterpart, Siminalayi Fubara, against him and his supporters.

The former governor of Rivers State made these remarks during an interview with select media houses in Abuja on Wednesday, where he discussed the ongoing crisis in Rivers State and the status of his relationship with Governor Fubara.

READ ALSO:

He said: “That’s why, when I look at people, I say character matters. You know, this Diri you’re talking about, go and ask the Minister of Petroleum, Senator Lokpobiri, who brought Diri to me.

“This governor you’re talking about—this is why I always say, character is something you cannot buy.

“Lokpobiri, the minister under the President, brought him with David Lyon. This governor, he was kneeling down, and I told him, ‘No, don’t do that, you’re a governor, don’t do that.’

“Today, he convenes a meeting of the South-South zone in his house, and the Minister of the FCT is not invited, the Zonal Committee is not invited, the senators are not invited, the National Assembly members are not invited. What kind of politics is this? Now look at how they are behaving.”

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

