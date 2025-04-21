Wike Accused Of Being APC Mole In Rivers PDP Crisis

Share

The Acting Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Rivers State, Robinson Ewor, has accused the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barrister Nyesom Wike, of deliberately working as a political mole for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) with the aim of destabilising the PDP.

Ewor made the accusation on Monday during a live television interview, where he alleged that Wike’s actions — both in Rivers State and nationally — were calculated to plunge the PDP into an endless cycle of internal crisis for personal and political gain.

The State PDP chairman claimed that Wike’s involvement in the much-criticised “G5 Governors” alliance during the 2023 general election was part of a broader strategy to weaken the PDP’s chances at the presidential polls, following his own failed bid to secure the party’s ticket.

“Wike wanted to be the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and he submitted himself to the primaries. When Atiku Abubakar emerged as the party’s flagbearer, Wike expected to be picked as the vice presidential candidate. When that didn’t happen, he became the architect of the crisis rocking the PDP,” Ewor stated.

Ewor also condemned Wike’s recent comments suggesting that Governor Siminialayi Fubara should have been impeached and that the only reason Rivers State was spared a state of emergency was due to President Bola Tinubu’s intervention. Those remarks, Ewor argued, are clear evidence of Wike’s ongoing efforts to destabilize both the PDP and governance in Rivers State.

“The crisis we are fighting in the PDP today is not because the PDP is in crisis, but because the FCT Minister is on a mission to destroy the party,” Ewor said. “Wike has started this in Rivers State. What is the sin of Fubara? His only offense is that he wants to assert control over the structures of government and the party in the state, rather than allow Wike to impose his will.”

He further alleged that Wike’s ultimate plan was to secure control of Rivers’ political machinery in order to pave the way for the APC to manipulate the 2027 general elections.

Ewor questioned Wike’s continued claims of loyalty to the PDP, describing his stance as hypocritical and self-serving.

“How do you advise a party which you are no longer loyal to? How do you claim to belong to a party that you are actively working to destroy?” Ewor asked.

Despite repeated criticisms and allegations from party leaders and stakeholders, Wike has maintained that he remains a committed member of the PDP, vowing to “fight to finish” within the party.

The political tensions in Rivers State continue to heighten, deepening the rift between the state government and the camp loyal to the former governor, even as efforts for reconciliation remain elusive.

Share