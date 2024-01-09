Wike, Abe Out To Destroy Rivers APC – Party Chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Eze Chukwuemeka Eze has accused the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike and former Rivers Southeast Senator, Magnus Abe of jostling to take over the party’s leadership in order to destroy it.

Eze, an ally of former Governor Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, described the duo as the “chief antagonists and fomenters of the trouble that almost ruined the state chapter of the Progressives party. ”

He also said that their contest over who would own more stake and drive the party without the leader of the party in the State, Rt. Hon. Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi would worsen the crisis confronting the party.

Eze, who spoke in a statement noted that Amaechi, who contributed immensely in holding the party together over the years has not resigned his membership of the party to create room for a new leadership structure.

The party chief said that it would be fair that since President Tinubu has settled to reward those who fought APC in Rivers State, he should look the way of Abe for an appointment and not just Wike.

Eze maintained that “nobody can deny the fact that both Abe and Wike played a key role in the decimation of APC in Rivers State and for Wike alone to be so honoured is totally unfair and unacceptable to any rational mind.”

He claimed that it was Abe’s return to the APC that forced Wilke to organize an emergency and unwise luncheon, urging the FCT minister “to reconsider his conviction that assembling irrelevant politicians would relaunch his wobbling political relevance and structure which has been demolished by God through Governor Siminalayi Fubara with the support of Rivers people.”

He called on Wike and Abe to formally apologize to Rivers people, particularly the APC family and to pay a royal visit to Amaechi for his intervention and sacrifices to the party if they sincerely want to join APC.