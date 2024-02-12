Wigwe’s Kinsmen Seek US Govt Probe Of Helicopter Crash

… 14-day mourning declared

The umbrella body of the Ikwerre ethnic nationality, Ogbakor Ikwerre Cultural Organization has called on the United States government to carry out a probe into the helicopter crash that killed Mr. Herbert Wigwe, businessman and banker, and five others in California.

The group’s President General, Eze (Barr.) Godspower Onuekwa Ph.D., JP, said there was a need for the United States Government to unravel the actual cause of the crash that claimed the lives of Wigwe, his wife, son, and three others.

Onuekwa, who made the call in Isiokpo, at the palace of HRM Blessing Wagor, the paramount ruler of Isiokpo in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, assured the people of Isiokpo people that Ogbakor Ikwerre is behind them

He said there must be an autopsy to verify the actual cause of his death and that Ikwerre people will not sleep until the cause of his death is made known.

Eze Onuekwa also said that a day will be fixed for all Ikwerre sons and daughters to march the streets of Ikwerre land with black clothes, with all shops and offices closed.

He stated that after that, Ikwerre people will also visit the governor of Rivers State and ask him about the next line of action before writing to President Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

Reacting, Eze Blessing Wagor permitted Ogbakor Ikwerre to take any action that would benefit the entire Ikwerre kingdom as regards the death of the late businessman.

He thanked the members of Ogbakor Ikwerre for the condolence visit, and that they would be involved in his burial plans, praying God to bless them for this noble feat and grant them journey mercies back to their various destinations.

Meanwhile, the Isiokpo traditional council in Ikwerre, Rivers State has declared an 8-day mourning period starting on February 14th for Wigwe CON.

According to a statement signed by

HRM King Blessing A N Wagor JP,

all business activities will be closed on the first day, with low-key operations afterward, while residents are encouraged to wear black hand bands in honor of the departed.