Wigwe’s death shocking, unbelievable-Diri

Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri, says he is still grappling with the reality of the tragic and sudden death of the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank Plc, Mr. Herbert Wigwe. Diri in a condolence statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, described Wigwe as a dear friend and brother, who understood what friendship and brotherhood meant.

He said Wigwe’s death was a personal loss as their friendship was mutual, cordial and brotherly. Diri noted that the consummate banker and businessman carved a niche for touching lives and bringing dreams to reality. He recalled how Wigwe through Access Bank positively impacted youths in Bayelsa by partnering with the government to organise the maiden edition of the state’s sports festival in 2023, noting that his life of philanthropy was exemplary.

Diri also said the throbbing effect of Wigwe’s demise was how it would affect those whose dreams and aspirations were connected to him. While commiserating with the Wigwe family, the family of his late wife as well as the management and staff of Access Bank Plc, the governor said his state, Rivers, the South South and indeed Nigeria had lost an illustrious son.