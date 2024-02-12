Wigwe: We’ve Lost Very Innovative Friend, Compatriot – Emmanuel

The immediate past Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Mr Udom Emmanuel has described the late Dr Herbert Wigwe as a brilliant professional whose innovations positively contributed to the emergence of an attractive digitalized banking system in Nigeria.

Reacting to the sad helicopter crash that claimed the lives of the banking czar, his wife and son, Mr Emmanuel who served as Governor of Akwa Ibom State between 2015 and 2023, said “The news of the sudden death of Dr Herbert Wigwe, a brother and compatriot in a helicopter crash in the United States came to me as a devastating loss to our country.

“More shattering is that Herbert died in the crash alongside his lovely wife, Chizoba and son.

“From the banking halls, Herbert grew to become a colossus of the industry and later ventured and excelled in other aspects of human life like businesses, education and philanthropy.

“The sudden and tragic death of our brother is a colossal national loss which has created a huge vacuum in the financial services sector as well as in the hearts of many people who encountered him.

“We can only take solace in his own words where he counselled that we must all remember to count our days as life is just an opportunity.

“My heart and prayers go out to the Wigwe family, the management and staff of Access Bank and the banking community as a whole, as well as the families of others who lost their lives in that devastating tragedy.”

Mr Emmanuel further prayed to God to grant all the fortitude to bear the heavy loss.