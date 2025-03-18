Wigwe Varsity Restates Commitment To Excellence, Innovation

Share

As Wigwe University, Isiokpo in Rivers State, held its inaugural Founder’s Day Lecture, the university authorities have restated commitment to academic excellence and innovation, cutting-edge research and community services.

The Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT) of the private university, Prof Fabian Ajogwu (SAN), urged the leadership and management of institution to remain steadfast in its mission to provide worldclass education that empowers students to become leaders, innovators, and change-makers.

He also challenged the management that key attributes such as excellence, innovation and transformative leadership must continue to inspire the mission and vision of the university.

Accordingly, Ajogwu further challenged the university leadership on the need to keep to the vision of becoming a global hub for cutting-edge research, scientific discovery, and entrepreneurial development by fostering a fearless community of learners, who are equipped with the relevant skills to tackle the challenges of the 21st century.

Therefore, Ajogwu urged the management of the institution to remain focused on providing visionary leadership that aligns with its university mission, even as he stated that doing so would honour the legacy of its founder.

“We expect the university’s leadership to continue to provide visionary guidance in actualising our mission. We charge the fearless community of Wigwe University to pursue their dreams with courage, emboldened by new learning, STEM advancements, AI development, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

“Together, we will honour the legacy of the university’s founder and build a future that reflects his extraordinary vision,” he said.

The maiden Founder’s Day Lecture was also in honor and memory of the university’s visionary founder, Dr Herbert Wigwe, the former Chief Executive Officer of Access Bank and Access Holdings Plc, who passed away last year alongside his wife, Mrs Chizoba Wigwe, and son, Mr Chizi Wigwe.

Besides, the lecture provided the opportunity for distinguished Nigerians to pay tribute to the legacy of excellence, innovation, and transformative leadership espoused by the late founder of the institution.

Meanwhile, the university through the lecture reaffirmed its commitment to excellence, innovation, and the transformative power of education, noting that it is poised to lead the way in shaping the future of higher education in Africa and beyond.

