Wigwe Varsity Gets Pro-Chancellor, Substantive Vice-Chancellor

A new Pro-Chancellor and Chairman, Governing Council; and a substantive Vice-Chancellor, have been named for Wigwe University, Isiokpo, Rivers State.

They are Justice Amina Adamu Augie (rtd), who was appointed as the Pro-Chancellor/ Chairman, Governing Council; and Prof Marwan Al-Akaidi, who was also named as substantive Vice-Chancellor of the private university.

Their appointment ratified by the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the university was announced in a statement signed by the Chairman of Board of Trustees, Prof Fabian Ajogwu.

According to Prof. Ajogwu, OFR, SAN, these significant developments underscore the institution’s commitment to academic excellence, leadership, and innovation. As the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Justice Augie succeeds Prof Julius Okojie, the former Pro-Chancellor of the university and former Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission (NUC).

Al-Akaidi, who has been confirmed as the substantive Vice-Chancellor, formerly served as Acting Dean of College of Science and Computing and Deputy Vice-Chancellor responsible for Research and Innovation.

On her part, Justice Augie a retired distinguished jurist and former Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, obtained a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Ife, Ile-Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University) in 1977 and was subsequently called to Bar as barrister and solicitor in 1978 after the Nigerian Law School programme.

She later enrolled at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) for her Master of Laws (LLM) in Criminology between 1986 and 1987, and thereafter joined the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria as Assistant Lecturer; while between 1984 and 1988 she worked as a Law lecturer at the Nigerian Law School, teaching a course on Evidence.

Justice Augie began her judicial career in 1988, and gradually advanced through the ranks. She was first appointed as Chief Magistrate in the Sokoto State Judiciary, and in 1992, the Pro-Chancellor was appointed as a Judge of the High Court, a position she held until her elevation to the Court of Appeal in 2002.

After serving as a Justice of the Court of Appeal in various divisions for 14 years and rose to become Presiding Justice, in 2016, she was appointed as a Justice of the Supreme Court, making her the sixth female Supreme Court Justice out of 104 Supreme Court Justices in Nigeria.

The Board noted that her exceptional leadership, integrity, and wealth of experience will be invaluable in guiding the private university toward its strategic goals and upholding its core values of excellence, innovation, and service. Prof Al-Akaidi obtained his BSc and Masters of Science degree in Digital Communications Systems from Loughborough University (UK) and subsequently earned his Doctorate from the same institution, specialising in Optical and Communications Engineering in 1988.

Al-Akaidi is a distinguished academic and visionary leader, has extensive experience in higher education, research, and innovation that will be beneficial in fulfilling the university’s mission and vision.

He has pioneered a variety of educational innovations, including blended, online, and e-learning within the United Kingdom and MENA region, as well as introducing MOOCs in the Middle East, thereby revolutionising access to education.

In the span of his career, the new Vice-Chancellor has supervised over 45 PhD/MPhil students and over 100 MSc students, as well as authored over 300 publications in international journals and conferences.

