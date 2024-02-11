Wigwe: US Govt Gives Update On California Helicopter Crash

The United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Sunday gave an update into the air crash that claimed the life of Herbert Wigwe, Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc.

Speaking in a statement issued on Sunday, the FAA said it has launched an investigation into the air crash that claimed the life of Wigwe, his wife and son in California near the Nevada border.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Abimbola Ogunbanjo, the former group Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group), was also onboard in the chopper.

FAA said the Eurocopter EC130 helicopter crashed around 10 pm California time (Saturday, 7 am Nigerian time).

However, the FAA said the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will be in charge of the investigation and will provide any updates.

A US local news, KTLA 5 News, said the helicopter took off from Palm Springs but it was not clear where it was headed.

While one of the choppers had Wigwe and his family on board, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Wigwe’s business partner and former Access bank CEO, and Tunde Folawiyo, the business mogul, were reportedly aboard the second chopper.