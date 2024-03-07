Wigwe Tribute: ‘He Left Us Before Season Of Bloom’ – Shettima

Shettima, in a poetic rendition, captured the qualities of Wigwe as a banker, entrepreneur and philanthropist, saying, “Herbert left us in winter, far away from home. Herbert left us before the season of bloom.

“Spring was just to arrive at his last location, the United States when the Lord called for him but spring is not the symbol of Hebert’s bloom, his journey was defined by peculiar seasons.

“He bloomed long before his co-travellers, so this spring for us isn’t the spring of festive flowers, it is the season of wreaths.

“This spring for us isn’t the season of tears, it is a celebration of Herbert’s flight to a height that only a few of God’s chosen ones have attained.

“I feel privileged to be here today to share in the memories of Hebert and the pillars of his hope that left with him.

“Only 15 days separated Herbert’s birth from mine. He is a friend, a brother, a contemporary, I feel honoured to partake in celebrating the divine miracle that was Herbert’s life,” Shettima said.

The Vice President praised the exploits of the late Wigwe and Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, the former group managing director of Access Bank, for transformations brought into the banking industry.

He described Wigwe who was his former colleague in the banking sector as a visionary leader.

“He was a sanctuary of inspiration for his friends, a source of solace for his family, a nourishing hope for his community, a symbol of pride for Nigeria and a beacon of hope for Africa,” he said.

Shettima explained Wigwe’s excellence in all areas where he had the opportunity to utilise his talents to make transgenerational impacts of success stories.

He said that Wigwe conquered all that was supposed to be conquered, all captured within his impactful lifetime of extraordinary service and leadership.

He mourned Wigwe; his wife, Doreen; their son, Chizi; and Mr Abimbola Ogunbanjo, former Chairman, of Nigerian Exchange Group,

and their other associates in the helicopter crash.

“The journey of our departed brothers and sisters may have ended in a distant land but their spirits linger in the hearts of everyone here and beyond.

“Today, we honour not just the souls that boarded that fateful helicopter but the indomitable dreamers and builders that soar to heights reserved for the chosen few,” he said.

He commended the establishment of Wigwe University, birthed to raise a generation of bold Nigerians and Africans who will change the world.

“On behalf of my principal, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Access family, the banking world, the Nigerian nation, please accept our most heartfelt condolences, may his soul rest in eternal peace, Amen. Thank you,” he said.