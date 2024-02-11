Wigwe, Others’ Deaths Shocking, Devastating – Kalu

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu has expressed shock and sadness over the death of the Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Access Bank, Mr Herbert Wigwe, his wife, Chizoba and son in a helicopter crash in the United States of America over the weekend.

Kalu also mourned the demise of the former Group Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group), Abimbola Ogunbanjo among others who also lost their lives in the crash.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Levinus Nwabughiogu on Sunday, Kalu described the deaths as shocking, devastating, heart-wrenching and tragic.

The Deputy Speaker said that Wigwe was a fine gentleman and thoroughbred professional who significantly impacted the finance and business climate, noting that Nigeria’s corporate world will greatly miss him.

Commiserating with the deceased families, friends and loved ones, Kalu also prayed to God to give them the fortitude to bear the irreparable losses.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of Mr Herbert Wigwe, the Group CEO of Access Bank, alongside his wife and son as well as Abimbola Ogunbanjo, a former Group Chairman of Nigerian Exchange Group, and others in a helicopter crash in the US.

“Wigwe was a visionary who significantly impacted our nation’s banking sector. His death is indeed a tragic loss to our finance industry.

“My sincere prayers are with his family, friends, and loved ones in this difficult time. May God grant them the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss and may the souls of the departed find eternal peace in the Lord”, Kalu said.